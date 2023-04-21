Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Ostrzeszów County

Lands for sale in Ostrzeszów County, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Kobyla Gora, Poland
Plot of land
Kobyla Gora, Poland
49 169 m²
€ 540,737
The beautifully shaped hilly wooded area on the border of Kobyla Gora with a panoramic view …
Plot of land in Bobrowniki, Poland
Plot of land
Bobrowniki, Poland
1 719 m²
€ 73,540
Plot in a well-connected place – Rudnik between Pamiątkowy and Szamotuły If you are consider…
