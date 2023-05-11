Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Oborniki County

Lands for sale in Oborniki County, Poland

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Sepno, Poland
Plot of land
Sepno, Poland
Area 1 510 m²
€ 83,879
Plot of land in Lipa, Poland
Plot of land
Lipa, Poland
Area 1 906 m²
€ 39,837
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Area 2 744 m²
€ 60,160
Plot of land in Kiszewko, Poland
Plot of land
Kiszewko, Poland
Area 9 758 m²
€ 128,361
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Area 2 700 m²
€ 81,119
Plot of land in Garbatka, Poland
Plot of land
Garbatka, Poland
Area 8 300 m²
€ 372,709
Plot of land in Wargowo, Poland
Plot of land
Wargowo, Poland
Area 3 376 m²
€ 148,031
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Area 7 521 m²
€ 156,636
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
Area 5 847 m²
€ 121,770
Plot of land in Oborniki, Poland
Plot of land
Oborniki, Poland
Area 5 350 m²
€ 416,557
