Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Lesser Poland Voivodeship

Lands for sale in Lesser Poland Voivodeship, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Czernichow, Poland
Plot of land
Czernichow, Poland
€ 40,848
Plot in Czernichów ( 15 km from Kraków ), ul. A clump, close to the lake, with an area of 26…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir