Lands for sale in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Plot of land
Konstancin-Jeziorna, Poland
Area 20 000 m²
Продается инвестиционный участок под Варшавой в Констанцин-Езёрна. Площадь участка  - 20 000…
€687,461
