Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Kępno County
  5. gmina Kepno
  6. Kepno

Lands for sale in Kepno, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kepno, Poland
Plot of land
Kepno, Poland
1 825 m²
€ 56,154
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir