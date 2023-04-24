Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. West Pomeranian Voivodeship
  4. Gryfice County

Lands for sale in Gryfice County, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Trzesacz, Poland
Plot of land
Trzesacz, Poland
€ 420,000
For sale a very attractive plot of land about 50m from the beach !- area ok.735 m2 - rectang…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir