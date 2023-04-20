Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Gniezno County

Lands for sale in Gniezno County, Poland

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Gniezno, Poland
Plot of land
Gniezno, Poland
20 600 m²
€ 1,081,473
Plot of land in Gniezno, Poland
Plot of land
Gniezno, Poland
12 348 m²
€ 400,621
Plot of land in Skorzecin, Poland
Plot of land
Skorzecin, Poland
4 300 m²
€ 62,725
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the charming plot of 4300m2, located on Lake Niedz…
Plot of land in Golabki, Poland
Plot of land
Golabki, Poland
38 220 m²
€ 346,071
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
1 829 m²
€ 13,846
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
35 489 m²
€ 153,522
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
7 003 m²
€ 37,868
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
44 321 m²
€ 205,235
