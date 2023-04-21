Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Konin County
  5. gmina Wilczyn

Lands for sale in gmina Wilczyn, Poland

Plot of land in Swietne, Poland
Plot of land
Swietne, Poland
500 m²
€ 12,978
Recreation plot located in Świętne, Wilczyn commune. 100 meters from the Suszewski lake
Plot of land in Zygmuntowo, Poland
Plot of land
Zygmuntowo, Poland
935 m²
€ 28,118
Plot of land in Zygmuntowo, Poland
Plot of land
Zygmuntowo, Poland
1 001 m²
€ 33,526
