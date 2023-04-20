Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Suchy Las

Lands for sale in gmina Suchy Las, Poland

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Chludowo, Poland
Plot of land
Chludowo, Poland
1 440 m²
€ 64,888
Plot of land in Zlotniki, Poland
Plot of land
Zlotniki, Poland
2 662 m²
€ 212,834
Plot of land in Biedrusko, Poland
Plot of land
Biedrusko, Poland
12 857 m²
€ 209,806
Plot of land in Zlotniki, Poland
Plot of land
Zlotniki, Poland
2 662 m²
€ 215,862
Plot of land in Chludowo, Poland
Plot of land
Chludowo, Poland
1 030 m²
€ 56,020
Plot of land in Zlotniki, Poland
Plot of land
Zlotniki, Poland
36 300 m²
€ 930,067
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir