  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Steszew

Lands for sale in gmina Steszew, Poland

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
Area 844 m²
€ 71,915
Plot of land in Strykowo, Poland
Plot of land
Strykowo, Poland
Area 877 m²
€ 52,618
Plot of land in Strykowo, Poland
Plot of land
Strykowo, Poland
Area 877 m²
€ 52,618
Plot of land in Strykowo, Poland
Plot of land
Strykowo, Poland
Area 909 m²
€ 53,808
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
Area 14 600 m²
€ 480,137
Plot of land in Steszew, Poland
Plot of land
Steszew, Poland
Area 2 304 m²
€ 116,180
