Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Wągrowiec County
  5. gmina Skoki

Lands for sale in gmina Skoki, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Potrzanowo, Poland
Plot of land
Potrzanowo, Poland
1 272 m²
€ 30,038
Residential and service plot near the lakes! Located near forests and lakes, in the town bor…
Plot of land in Potrzanowo, Poland
Plot of land
Potrzanowo, Poland
3 712 m²
€ 94,458
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir