  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Rokietnica

Lands for sale in gmina Rokietnica, Poland

Plot of land in Mrowino, Poland
Plot of land
Mrowino, Poland
1 611 m²
€ 80,504
If you are looking for peace and quiet away from the hustle and bustle of the city, proximit…
Plot of land in Rostworowo, Poland
Plot of land
Rostworowo, Poland
951 m²
€ 55,601
Plot of land in Rostworowo, Poland
Plot of land
Rostworowo, Poland
717 m²
€ 46,156
For lovers of quiet, off-the-way locations, and also near a large forest complex. Offered co…
Plot of land in Mrowino, Poland
Plot of land
Mrowino, Poland
12 700 m²
€ 210,383
Plot of land in Kiekrz, Poland
Plot of land
Kiekrz, Poland
1 568 m²
€ 134,645
Plot of land in Kiekrz, Poland
Plot of land
Kiekrz, Poland
2 590 m²
€ 86,182
Plot of land in Kiekrz, Poland
Plot of land
Kiekrz, Poland
5 828 m²
€ 405,740
Plot of land in Kiekrz, Poland
Plot of land
Kiekrz, Poland
5 828 m²
€ 405,740
