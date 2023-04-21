Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Oborniki County
  5. gmina Rogozno

Lands for sale in gmina Rogozno, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
2 744 m²
€ 59,351
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
2 700 m²
€ 80,029
Plot of land in Garbatka, Poland
Plot of land
Garbatka, Poland
8 300 m²
€ 367,701
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
7 521 m²
€ 154,531
Plot of land in Nienawiszcz, Poland
Plot of land
Nienawiszcz, Poland
5 847 m²
€ 120,134
Realting.com
