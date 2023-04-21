Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Czarnków-Trzcianka County
  5. gmina Polajewo

Lands for sale in gmina Polajewo, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Mlynkowo, Poland
Plot of land
Mlynkowo, Poland
38 576 m²
€ 280,768
For sale a unique, picturesquely located plot located in the village of Młynkowo, in the com…
