Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Pobiedziska

Lands for sale in gmina Pobiedziska, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Glowna, Poland
Plot of land
Glowna, Poland
Area 72 244 m²
€ 218,802
Plot of land in Biskupice, Poland
Plot of land
Biskupice, Poland
Area 1 022 m²
€ 62,484
Plot of land in Biskupice, Poland
Plot of land
Biskupice, Poland
Area 1 022 m²
€ 62,484
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir