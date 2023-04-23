Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Leszno County
  5. gmina Osieczna

Lands for sale in gmina Osieczna, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Kakolewo, Poland
Plot of land
Kakolewo, Poland
914 m²
€ 18,248
Construction plots for sale for single-family housing. LOCATION: The property is located in …
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir