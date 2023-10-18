Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Milki, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 1 401 m²
If you are looking for a plot around the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, this offer i…
€41,663
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 1 020 m²
If you are looking for a building plot at the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, this o…
€23,790
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 3 177 m²
If you are looking for a plot for investment or for your own arrangement in a cha…
€23,922
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 14 605 m²
If you are looking for a large building plot at the Great Masurian Lakes Trail, t…
€270,766
Plot of land in powiat gizycki, Poland
Plot of land
powiat gizycki, Poland
Area 2 271 m²
If you are looking for a plot for your dream home located in a quiet and quiet ar…
€23,541
