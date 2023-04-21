Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Miedzychod, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Popowo, Poland
Plot of land
Popowo, Poland
2 341 m²
€ 35,444
Plot of land in Popowo, Poland
Plot of land
Popowo, Poland
2 594 m²
€ 39,275
Plot of land in Popowo, Poland
Plot of land
Popowo, Poland
8 609 m²
€ 130,346
