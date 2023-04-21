Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Gniezno County
  5. gmina Lubowo

Lands for sale in gmina Lubowo, Poland

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
1 829 m²
€ 13,846
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
35 489 m²
€ 153,522
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
7 003 m²
€ 37,868
Plot of land in Lednogora, Poland
Plot of land
Lednogora, Poland
44 321 m²
€ 205,235
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir