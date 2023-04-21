Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Złotów County
  5. gmina Krajenka

Lands for sale in gmina Krajenka, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Augustowo, Poland
Plot of land
Augustowo, Poland
912 m²
€ 16,630
Plot of land in Augustowo, Poland
Plot of land
Augustowo, Poland
856 m²
€ 16,198
