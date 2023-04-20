Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Kostrzyn

Lands for sale in gmina Kostrzyn, Poland

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Siedleczek, Poland
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
2 379 m²
€ 77,185
Plot of land in Siedleczek, Poland
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
1 324 m²
€ 24,342
Plot of land in Siedleczek, Poland
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
2 766 m²
€ 59,229
Plot of land in Siedleczek, Poland
Plot of land
Siedleczek, Poland
1 350 m²
€ 48,764
Plot of land in Gultowy, Poland
Plot of land
Gultowy, Poland
825 m²
€ 32,444
Plot of land in Glinka Duchowna, Poland
Plot of land
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
613 m²
€ 35,689
Plot of land in Trzek, Poland
Plot of land
Trzek, Poland
1 187 m²
€ 68,998
Plot of land in Klony, Poland
Plot of land
Klony, Poland
1 502 m²
€ 36,554
Unique offer – building plot located near the forest. Do you dream of a house with a view of…
Plot of land in Glinka Duchowna, Poland
Plot of land
Glinka Duchowna, Poland
75 141 m²
€ 540,737
Plot of land in Trzek, Poland
Plot of land
Trzek, Poland
1 205 m²
€ 100,361
Good morning, I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of construction plots from…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir