Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Kornik

Lands for sale in gmina Kornik, Poland

5 properties total found
Plot of land in Moscienica, Poland
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
2 522 m²
€ 183,634
Plot of land in Moscienica, Poland
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
1 103 m²
€ 83,273
Plot of land in Moscienica, Poland
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
1 509 m²
€ 89,762
Plot of land in Moscienica, Poland
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
903 m²
€ 63,807
Plot of land in Moscienica, Poland
Plot of land
Moscienica, Poland
847 m²
€ 42,136
Are you thinking of putting money in the floor or looking for a piece of land to build a hou…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir