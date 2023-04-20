Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Kleszczewo

Lands for sale in gmina Kleszczewo, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Tulce, Poland
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 194 m²
€ 75,487
Plot of land in Tulce, Poland
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
1 001 m²
€ 95,265
Plot of land in Tulce, Poland
Plot of land
Tulce, Poland
3 002 m²
€ 129,777
Realting.com
