Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Piła County
  5. gmina Kaczory

Lands for sale in gmina Kaczory, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Krzewina, Poland
Plot of land
Krzewina, Poland
1 111 m²
€ 19,222
CONSTRUCTION HEADING IN THE CURVE Picturesque area only 4 minutes away from Kaczor! For sale…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir