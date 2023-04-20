Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in gmina Grabow, Poland

22 properties total found
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
2 756 m²
€ 151,406
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
36 300 m²
€ 1,081,257
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 274 m²
€ 133,454
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
761 m²
€ 129,560
A plot of 761 m2 for sale located at Skośna Street in Kobylnica, 11 km from the center of Po…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
819 m²
€ 86,302
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
22 631 m²
€ 69,214
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
869 m²
€ 205,480
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
492 m²
€ 48,666
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 040 m²
€ 190,339
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 714 m²
€ 495,315
What do we offer to buy?A perspective plot in Białołęka. Description of the plot The plot is…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
847 m²
€ 49,464
Are you thinking of putting money in the floor or looking for a piece of land to build a hou…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 031 m²
€ 85,869
Good morning, I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer of MPZP construction plots…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
14 600 m²
€ 631,580
For sale parcel AG ( MPZP ) or for service and home development ( Study ) located in Zamysło…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 206 m²
€ 64,672
I invite you to familiarize yourself with the offer to sell the property in the old town of …
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 201 m²
€ 194,449
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
818 m²
€ 60,562
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
3 776 m²
€ 147,080
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
9 980 m²
€ 57,967
FOR SALE plots with a total area of 9,980 m2 located in Nowa Wieś Ujska in the commune of Uj…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
6 800 m²
€ 45,422
TO BUY A beautiful leisure building in the buffer zone of the forests and fields in the vill…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
660 m²
€ 59,481
Good access to Poznan. Green neighborhood!LOCATION: Location: Brick Goślin District: PoznanC…
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
1 001 m²
€ 36,807
Plot of land in Smolice, Poland
Plot of land
Smolice, Poland
935 m²
€ 31,380
