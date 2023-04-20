Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Szamotuły County
  5. gmina Duszniki

Lands for sale in gmina Duszniki, Poland

3 properties total found
Plot of land in Sekowo, Poland
Plot of land
Sekowo, Poland
10 905 m²
€ 423,937
Plot of land in Podrzewie, Poland
Plot of land
Podrzewie, Poland
793 m²
€ 19,250
