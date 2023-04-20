Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Czerwonak

Lands for sale in gmina Czerwonak, Poland

6 properties total found
Plot of land in Kliny, Poland
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
1 601 m²
€ 107,349
Plot of land in Kliny, Poland
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
2 974 m²
€ 168,710
Plot of land in Czerwonak, Poland
Plot of land
Czerwonak, Poland
834 m²
€ 60,562
Land for sale in Koziegłów ( Czerwonak ) municipality. 4 plots in Poznańska Street – second …
Plot of land in Kliny, Poland
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
2 286 m²
€ 129,777
Plot of land in Kliny, Poland
Plot of land
Kliny, Poland
2 164 m²
€ 136,266
Plot of land in Czerwonak, Poland
Plot of land
Czerwonak, Poland
2 126 m²
€ 281,183
Plots for single-family housing or a residential segment with the possibility of dividing in…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir