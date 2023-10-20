Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Poland
  4. gmina Blonie

Lands for sale in gmina Blonie, Poland

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Blonie, Poland
Plot of land
Blonie, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 1 500 m²
Floor 1
Attractive building plot located in the vicinity of single-family housing. It is a perfect p…
€55,729
Plot of land in Zukowka, Poland
Plot of land
Zukowka, Poland
Rooms 1
Area 21 112 m²
Floor 1
Błonie ul. Powstańców, Warsaw-West District.    Building plot with an area of 21,112 m² with…
€1,14M
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir