Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Poland
  3. Greater Poland Voivodeship
  4. Poznań County
  5. gmina Buk
  6. Buk

Lands for sale in Buk, Poland

1 property total found
Plot of land in Buk, Poland
Plot of land
Buk, Poland
1 034 m²
€ 42,115
D Z I A Ł K A Ideal location for your company or capital investment. Offer of sale of the pl…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir