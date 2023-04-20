Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne (Kyrenia)

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Girne (Kyrenia), Northern Cyprus

Soon there will be properties
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

Plot of land in Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
€ 44,180
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,351
For sale land of 526 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Oetueken, Northern Cyprus
€ 63,114
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 203,315
For sale land of 658 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 113 m²
€ 52,069
Plot of land in Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
6 690 m²
€ 86,255
Plot of land in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
€ 34,713
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 193,191
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
€ 125,172
LAND FOR SALE WITH GREAT SEA VIEW! PRICES ARE RISING! GREAT INVESTMENT OPTION! POSSIBLE TO B…
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 178,006
For sale land of 574 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,351
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of land in Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 165,351
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
Realting.com
Go