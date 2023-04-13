Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Famagusta

Lands for sale in Famagusta, Northern Cyprus

34 properties total found
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 526 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 181,900
For sale land of 582 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 192,950
For sale land of 619 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 194,650
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 179,350
For sale land of 574 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 186,150
For sale land of 592 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,300
For sale land of 538 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 531 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,850
For sale land of 545 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 204,850
For sale land of 658 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 167,450
For sale land of 547 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 716 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,075,000
For sale land of 1320 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 164,500
For sale land of 524 sq.meters in Nicosia. Zone: Ka8Building Factor: 0.6Coverage Factor: 0.3…
Plot of landin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
€ 43,997
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
The asset consists of a shared field in Geri, Nicosia. The field is located circa 300meters …
Plot of landin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
€ 34,569
Plot of landin Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
6 690 m²
€ 85,898
Plot of landin Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
100 335 m²
€ 28,179
Plot of landin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
61 541 m²
€ 602,334
Plot of landin Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 113 m²
€ 51,853
Plot of landin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
529 m²
€ 39,806
Plot of landin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
612 m²
€ 45,044
Plot of landin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
838 m²
€ 68,090

Real estate in Famagusta: types of residential property and the benefits of buying

Just a few years ago due to the conflict between North and South Cyprus, residential real estate in Famagusta was not in a great demand. Now the situation is getting better: the economy is growing, medicine is developing, and large retail chains are entering the city. Accordingly, residential property is becoming in demand: it is actively bought up by people wishing to obtain a residence permit or arrange a place for regular recreation.

Where you can buy property in Famagusta

Clean sandy beaches are the main attraction of the city. In olden days, the best hotels in Cyprus stood next to them. But after the war the concept was changed, and now they are increasingly replaced by modern residential clusters with small studio apartments and spacious two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments.

In other areas you can find accommodation for every taste:

  • Luxury villas with private swimming pools and a large outdoor space. The highest cost of villas in Famagusta is recorded in the historical district of Varosha. In the outskirts your acquisition will cost cheaply.
  • Townhouses united in architectural ensembles.
  • Apartment houses enabling you to buy property in Famagusta at a bargain price.

Cheap one-bedroom apartments tend to be the most popular in such houses. They are easy to rent out, sell, and, moreover, they have the lowest taxes.

Benefits of buying

In recent years, prices for residential property in Famagusta have increased by 8-10% and continue to grow. According to forecasts, in 5 years a square meter will raise in price by one and a half times. Therefore, now it is high time to buy a real estate in Famagusta and its outskirts. It is especially important to those who are going to relocate for permanent residency.

