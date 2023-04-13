Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus

Lands for sale in Northern Cyprus

35 properties total found
Plot of landin Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
€ 124,654
LAND FOR SALE WITH GREAT SEA VIEW! PRICES ARE RISING! GREAT INVESTMENT OPTION! POSSIBLE TO B…
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 181,900
For sale land of 582 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 168,300
For sale land of 538 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 192,950
For sale land of 619 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 194,650
For sale land of 626 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 179,350
For sale land of 574 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 186,150
For sale land of 592 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 530 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 529 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 526 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 525 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 531 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 170,850
For sale land of 545 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 166,600
For sale land of 532 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 204,850
For sale land of 658 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 167,450
For sale land of 547 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 530,000
For sale land of 716 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,075,000
For sale land of 1320 sq.meters in Nicosia
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 164,500
For sale land of 524 sq.meters in Nicosia. Zone: Ka8Building Factor: 0.6Coverage Factor: 0.3…
Plot of landin Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Tatlisu, Northern Cyprus
€ 43,997
Plot of landin Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Nicosia, Northern Cyprus
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 130,000
The asset consists of a shared field in Geri, Nicosia. The field is located circa 300meters …
Plot of landin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
€ 34,569
Plot of landin Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
6 690 m²
€ 85,898
Plot of landin Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Yeni Erenkoey, Northern Cyprus
100 335 m²
€ 28,179
Plot of landin Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Kuzucuk, Northern Cyprus
61 541 m²
€ 602,334
Plot of landin Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Cayirova, Northern Cyprus
4 113 m²
€ 51,853
Plot of landin Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Bogaz, Northern Cyprus
529 m²
€ 39,806
Plot of landin Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
Plot of land
Famagusta, Northern Cyprus
612 m²
€ 45,044

About Northern Cyprus

Officially known as the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, it is a sovereign state that is only recognized by Turkey. Mainly dominated by service-based industries it has a growing economy that has seen tremendous growth over the last few decades. It follows a semi-presidential, democratic rule with the official language of the inhabitants being Turkish.

Tourism in Northern Cyprus

Being known as the go-to beach destination, Northern Cyprus sees a large number of tourists looking for a holiday vacation. The most popular destination is Kyrenia that hosts a wide range of tourist attractions including castles, museums, ruins, nightlife, entertainment options, casinos, among others. Tourism has played a major role in shaping the economy and growth. Apart from this, the country is well-known for its cultural and historical diversity.

Why buy property here?

With warm weather, low cost of living, and beach atmosphere, Northern Cyprus is one of the most ideal destinations if you are looking to settle down. There are many property deals that you can find across the country ranging from apartments, beachside villas, houses, and much more. There are a lot of options in expensive places like Nicosia which is also the capital city of the country. There are also less expensive options when it comes to property deals in Northern Cyprus.

Being a growing economy, the real estate market is quite affordable and diverse. This makes the country an ideal choice among property investors. As there are not a lot of laws and restrictions when it comes to buying property, the entire process is quite short and simple. This can help you be the proud owner of your new home in a very short period of time. Compared to other European countries, properties in Northern Cyprus is also more cost-effective and affordable. The country is building on its reputation as the perfect place to retire.

Realting.com
Go