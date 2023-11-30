Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Land
  3. Nigeria
  4. Lagos

Lands for sale in Lagos, Nigeria

4 properties total found
Plot of land in Lagos, Nigeria
Plot of land
Lagos, Nigeria
Area 600 m²
Standard plot: 4,000,000 Starter plot: 2,500,000 Estate features; street light, paved …
€3,642
Plot of land in Lagos, Nigeria
Plot of land
Lagos, Nigeria
Area 600 m²
Hill City ESTATE Ikola Lagos State. Standard plot: 3,000,000 Starter plot: 1,500,000 …
€5,463
Plot of land in Lagos, Nigeria
Plot of land
Lagos, Nigeria
Stranded plot: #1,500,000 Starter plot: #900000 Features: Paved road, dry land, str…
€2,276
Plot of land in Lagos, Nigeria
Plot of land
Lagos, Nigeria
Kings Court Estate AYOBO Lagos Stranded plot: 5,000,000 Starter plot: 3,000,000 Fea…
€9,105
