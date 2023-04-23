Morocco
Realting.com
Morocco
Rabat-Salé-Kenitra
Prefecture of Rabat
Lands for sale in pachalik de Rabat, Morocco
6 properties total found
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath
2 379 m²
€ 2,977,491
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Ambassadeurs. O…
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
1 800 m²
€ 2,208,657
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large plot of 1800 m² in Souissi close to Kitea Géant. …
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
1 790 m²
€ 6,149,884
Do you want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? Commercial land with an area of 1790 m² in Souissi…
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
2 247 m²
€ 3,584,283
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Magnificent land with 2 facades, with an area of 2247 m², fo…
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
2 636 m²
€ 2,282,279
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Rabat Souissi. Very nice land for sale not f…
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
514 m²
€ 2,208,657
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Rabat Hassan. Ground in a main avenue, with …
