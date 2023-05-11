Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in cercle d Amerzgane, Morocco

66 properties total found
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 1 800 m²
€ 1,958,876
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Souissi. Lot of corner land on Avenue M…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 250 m²
€ 743,877
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura Petit Val D'or. Land for a vi…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 000 m²
€ 6,694,891
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in El Menzeh. Land with an area of 3Ha or 30000 …
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 3 307 m²
€ 2,107,651
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Temara. Land with an area of 3,307 m². Price:…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 45 000 m²
€ 1,983,671
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 45 000 m²
€ 1,983,671
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 220 m²
€ 185,969
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa, with an area of 22…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 401 m²
€ 1,143,463
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Hay Riad. Land with an area of 401 m², …
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 429 m²
€ 1,436,054
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Haut Agdal. Very nice land for villa wi…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
€ 161,173
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa with an area of 20…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 30 520 m²
€ 4,959,179
AYKANA agences immobilières met en vente un terrain à El Menzeh. Beau terrain titré de 30.52…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 320 m²
€ 714,122
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura. Beautiful land of 320 m² wit…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 278 m²
€ 260,357
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Lotissement Al Firdaous Ain Aouda. Land for v…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 302 m²
€ 223,163
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Lot of semi-detached villa on the corner, with an area of 302 m²…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 201 m²
€ 396,734
You want to buy a land in Temara: A beautiful plot of land for Sale in Temara center with an…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 2 000 m²
€ 9,918,357
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with two facades on Avenue Mohamed VI with an area of 2…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 4 221 m²
€ 6,198,973
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with an area of 4221 m² on avenue Mohamed VI with a fac…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 450 m²
€ 1,115,815
Villa for sale in Rabat Youssoufia. Villa to renovate with an area of 450 m² of land, ground…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 330 m²
€ 570,306
Land for sale in Kenitra. Land of three facades, with an area of 330 m² near a shopping cent…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 501 m²
€ 248,455
Want to buy land in Ifrane? Land of 501 m² at the Belle Vue in Ifrane. Price: 1.002.000 dh…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
€ 421,530
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 200 m². Pri…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 330 m²
€ 695,525
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 330 m². Pri…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 640 m²
€ 1,140,611
Land for sale in Temara Harhoura. Commercial lot of 640 m², on a large avenue in Val d'Or. P…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 4 551 m²
€ 4,711,220
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large land in Souissi next to the LALLA SOUKAÏNA mosqu…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 296 m²
€ 223,163
Want to buy land in Temara Sidi Yahia Zaer? Land with an area of 296 m² in Sidi Yahia Zaer.…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
€ 173,571
Want to buy land in Temara Ain Aouda? Land with an area of 200 m² in Ain Aouda. Price: 700…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 210 m²
€ 183,490
Land for sale in Tamesna. Land for villa in Tamesna, with an area of 210 sqm. Price: 740.000…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 200 m²
€ 198,367
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Land for villa in Ain Aouda with an area of 200 m². Price: 800.0…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 1 225 m²
€ 3,037,497
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large plot, for sale, with an area of 1225 m² in a mai…
Plot of land in Tmeaqit, Morocco
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
Area 487 m²
€ 1,086,804
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? Land of 487 m² for villa in Mohammedia. Price: 4.383.000 D…
