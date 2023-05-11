Morocco
Lands for sale in caidat de Ighrem N Ougdal, Morocco
66 properties total found
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 800 m²
€ 1,958,876
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Souissi. Lot of corner land on Avenue M…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
250 m²
€ 743,877
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura Petit Val D'or. Land for a vi…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
30 000 m²
€ 6,694,891
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in El Menzeh. Land with an area of 3Ha or 30000 …
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
3 307 m²
€ 2,107,651
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Temara. Land with an area of 3,307 m². Price:…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
45 000 m²
€ 1,983,671
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
45 000 m²
€ 1,983,671
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
220 m²
€ 185,969
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa, with an area of 22…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
401 m²
€ 1,143,463
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Hay Riad. Land with an area of 401 m², …
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
429 m²
€ 1,436,054
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Haut Agdal. Very nice land for villa wi…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
200 m²
€ 161,173
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa with an area of 20…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
30 520 m²
€ 4,959,179
AYKANA agences immobilières met en vente un terrain à El Menzeh. Beau terrain titré de 30.52…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
320 m²
€ 714,122
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura. Beautiful land of 320 m² wit…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
278 m²
€ 260,357
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Lotissement Al Firdaous Ain Aouda. Land for v…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
302 m²
€ 223,163
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Lot of semi-detached villa on the corner, with an area of 302 m²…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
201 m²
€ 396,734
You want to buy a land in Temara: A beautiful plot of land for Sale in Temara center with an…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
2 000 m²
€ 9,918,357
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with two facades on Avenue Mohamed VI with an area of 2…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
4 221 m²
€ 6,198,973
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with an area of 4221 m² on avenue Mohamed VI with a fac…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
450 m²
€ 1,115,815
Villa for sale in Rabat Youssoufia. Villa to renovate with an area of 450 m² of land, ground…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
330 m²
€ 570,306
Land for sale in Kenitra. Land of three facades, with an area of 330 m² near a shopping cent…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
501 m²
€ 248,455
Want to buy land in Ifrane? Land of 501 m² at the Belle Vue in Ifrane. Price: 1.002.000 dh…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
200 m²
€ 421,530
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 200 m². Pri…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
330 m²
€ 695,525
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 330 m². Pri…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
640 m²
€ 1,140,611
Land for sale in Temara Harhoura. Commercial lot of 640 m², on a large avenue in Val d'Or. P…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
4 551 m²
€ 4,711,220
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large land in Souissi next to the LALLA SOUKAÏNA mosqu…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
296 m²
€ 223,163
Want to buy land in Temara Sidi Yahia Zaer? Land with an area of 296 m² in Sidi Yahia Zaer.…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
200 m²
€ 173,571
Want to buy land in Temara Ain Aouda? Land with an area of 200 m² in Ain Aouda. Price: 700…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
210 m²
€ 183,490
Land for sale in Tamesna. Land for villa in Tamesna, with an area of 210 sqm. Price: 740.000…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
200 m²
€ 198,367
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Land for villa in Ain Aouda with an area of 200 m². Price: 800.0…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
1 225 m²
€ 3,037,497
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large plot, for sale, with an area of 1225 m² in a mai…
Plot of land
Tmeaqit, Morocco
487 m²
€ 1,086,804
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? Land of 487 m² for villa in Mohammedia. Price: 4.383.000 D…
