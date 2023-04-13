Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Morocco

71 property total found
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
30 000 m²
€ 6,684,435
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in El Menzeh. Land with an area of 3Ha or 30000 …
Plot of landin Rabat, Morocco
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
3 bath 2 379 m²
€ 3,003,762
EXCLUSIVELY. AYKANA real estate agencies is selling a villa in Rabat Souissi Ambassadeurs. O…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
3 307 m²
€ 2,104,359
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Temara. Land with an area of 3,307 m². Price:…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
45 000 m²
€ 1,980,573
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
45 000 m²
€ 1,980,573
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Salé Shoul. Land with an area of 45,000 m² wi…
Plot of landin Rabat, Morocco
Plot of land
Rabat, Morocco
1 919 m²
€ 2,314,795
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Souissi Bir Kacem Land for Villa in a d…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
220 m²
€ 185,679
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa, with an area of 22…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
401 m²
€ 1,141,677
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Hay Riad. Land with an area of 401 m², …
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
429 m²
€ 1,433,811
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Rabat Haut Agdal. Very nice land for villa wi…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
200 m²
€ 160,922
AYKANA real estate agencies are selling land in Ain Aouda. Land for villa with an area of 20…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
30 520 m²
€ 4,951,433
AYKANA agences immobilières met en vente un terrain à El Menzeh. Beau terrain titré de 30.52…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
320 m²
€ 713,006
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Témara Harhoura. Beautiful land of 320 m² wit…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
278 m²
€ 259,950
AYKANA real estate agencies is selling land in Lotissement Al Firdaous Ain Aouda. Land for v…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
302 m²
€ 222,815
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Lot of semi-detached villa on the corner, with an area of 302 m²…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
201 m²
€ 396,115
You want to buy a land in Temara: A beautiful plot of land for Sale in Temara center with an…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
2 000 m²
€ 9,902,867
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with two facades on Avenue Mohamed VI with an area of 2…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 221 m²
€ 6,189,292
Land for sale in Rabat Souissi. Land with an area of 4221 m² on avenue Mohamed VI with a fac…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
450 m²
€ 1,114,073
Villa for sale in Rabat Youssoufia. Villa to renovate with an area of 450 m² of land, ground…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
330 m²
€ 569,415
Land for sale in Kenitra. Land of three facades, with an area of 330 m² near a shopping cent…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
501 m²
€ 248,067
Want to buy land in Ifrane? Land of 501 m² at the Belle Vue in Ifrane. Price: 1.002.000 dh…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
200 m²
€ 420,872
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 200 m². Pri…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
330 m²
€ 694,439
Want to buy land in Temara Val D'or? A land for villa for sale with an area of 330 m². Pri…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
640 m²
€ 1,138,830
Land for sale in Temara Harhoura. Commercial lot of 640 m², on a large avenue in Val d'Or. P…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
4 551 m²
€ 4,703,862
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large land in Souissi next to the LALLA SOUKAÏNA mosqu…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
296 m²
€ 222,815
Want to buy land in Temara Sidi Yahia Zaer? Land with an area of 296 m² in Sidi Yahia Zaer.…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
200 m²
€ 173,300
Want to buy land in Temara Ain Aouda? Land with an area of 200 m² in Ain Aouda. Price: 700…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
210 m²
€ 183,203
Land for sale in Tamesna. Land for villa in Tamesna, with an area of 210 sqm. Price: 740.000…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
200 m²
€ 198,057
Land for sale in Ain Aouda. Land for villa in Ain Aouda with an area of 200 m². Price: 800.0…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
1 225 m²
€ 3,032,753
Want to buy land in Rabat Souissi? A large plot, for sale, with an area of 1225 m² in a mai…
Plot of landin Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
Plot of land
Ighrem N'Ougdal, Morocco
487 m²
€ 1,085,107
Want to buy land in Mohammedia? Land of 487 m² for villa in Mohammedia. Price: 4.383.000 D…
About Morocco

Nestled in Northern Africa, Morocco is a culturally and historically diverse sovereign state. The country’s largest city is Casablanca while the smaller Rabat is the capital. It is home to a population of over 35 million people and is one of the largest economies in Africa. Over the years, modern Morocco is a blend of various cultures, ethnicities, and influences. It enjoys a stable and consistently growing economy thanks to participation of various sectors including tourism, agriculture and energy.

Moroccan tourism

Tourism is one of the most important sectors that play a major role in the Moroccan economy. It is ranked as one of the top travel destinations in the world and draws in millions of visitors each year. Most of the tourists are drawn to the country due to its religious and historic significance. Being the home for many ancient sites and monuments, Morocco contains important examples of historic architecture from the Roman and Islamic empires. Additionally, there are many other tourism activities that you can partake in such as trekking, hiking, ecotourism and wildlife excursions.

Buying Moroccan property

Apart from a few restrictions on foreigners buying agricultural lands, acquiring property in Morocco is relatively easy and short. The country is a prime choice for the real estate market due to a rapidly growing economy and increasing demand from tourists and visitors from around the globe. It is easy to get cost-effective deals on lucrative property whether you are looking to relocate permanently or just as an asset. You can choose a reliable real estate agent in order to get access to the thousands of properties readily available across the country. They will smoothen out the process of choosing and owning your ideal property in no time at all. Morocco is also rich in culture and diversity making it one of the top destinations in the real estate market worldwide.

