Realting.com
Montenegro
Herceg Novi
Zelenika-Kuti
Lands for sale in Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
255 m²
€ 1,000,000
Land for sale with a house in the city of Jenovichi, in close proximity to the sea and near …
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 2,293,200
The plot with a total area of 26.717 m2 is located on the Lustica peninsula, Vucja Uvala. …
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 075 m²
€ 250,000
NUM 3121 Land for sale in the area of Djenovici, near the city of Herceg Nvoi. The tot…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Property for sale in Montenegro- unfinished house and a small old stone house on a beautiful…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 145 m²
€ 345,000
Plot with beautiful sea views for sale in Kumbor, near the newly planned luxurydevelopment "…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
555 m²
€ 118,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with a sea view Location: Kumbor, Herceg Novi.The plo…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
1 744 m²
€ 436,000
Plot for sale in Đenovici, Herceg NoviThis plot is located on the great location, close to t…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
840 m²
€ 1,300,000
Plot for sale in Đenovici, Herceg NoviThis plot is located on the great location, right next…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 45,000
Plot with sea views for sale in Kumbor, near the new development "Portonovi" and a beautiful…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
13 873 m²
Price on request
Property for sale in Montenegro - Unique project Mimosa Park located on the edge of the Boka…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Urbanized land plot located 400 meters from the sea, above the luxury yacht complex Porto No…
Plot of land
Zelenika, Montenegro
€ 35,000
Urgent sale of a plot in Zelenika, located 2 km from the sea, overlooking the sea. The area…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
€ 297,700
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Price on request
Magnificent land in Baosic, Herceg Novi, near the largest investment in Montenegro, PORTO NO…
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
320 m²
€ 2,750,000
The plot with a box of a house in Jenovichi Plot in Montenegro, located in the municipality …
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
2 750 m²
€ 350,000
Herceg Novi, Kumbor – Plot with ruin set in a popular area near the sea for sale This unique…
