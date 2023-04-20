Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Žabljak Municipality

Lands for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

19 properties total found
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 11,200
Land near Zabljak Plot of land with all communications. The area of the plot is 400m2. Abo…
Plot of land in Bosaca, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bosaca, Montenegro
851 m²
€ 15
Zabljak, Savin Kuk – Non-urbanized plots for sale Two plots for sale in Zabljak near the Sav…
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
17 140 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 327 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 75,000
I sell a land plot in Zabljak. The site is urbanized, there are all necessary communication…
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 7,500
Land plots near Zabljak Land plots are located in Pošćenski Kraj. Great view of the …
Plot of land in Razvrsje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Razvrsje, Montenegro
1 825 m²
€ 100,000
The urbanized plot of 1825m2 is located in the idyllic area of Žabljak, in theMotički Gajset…
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 236,000
Zabljak - the center of Montenegrin winter tourism. Like a location with extraordinary beaut…
Plot of land in Razvrsje, Montenegro
Plot of land
Razvrsje, Montenegro
1 400 m²
€ 55
Zabljak, Razvrsje – Four urbanized plots for the construction of cottages Four  urban plots.…
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
3 830 m²
€ 75,000
Zabljak, Virak – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk This plot is in the shape of a triangle is lo…
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
3 360 m²
€ 79,000
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk for sale Land for sale in Pasina Voda, …
Plot of land in Pasina voda, Montenegro
Plot of land
Pasina voda, Montenegro
1 806 m²
€ 16,000
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land near the Ethno village Sljeme. Special offer! This land with a f…
Plot of land in Virak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
5 300 m²
€ 25
Zabljak, Virak – Land for construction of a tourist resort with bungalows Great plot with tw…
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
30 000 m²
€ 300,000
Zabljak, Podkonj – Large non-urbanized land plot for sale This land plot is located on the w…
Plot of land in Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
20 000 m²
€ 60
Zabljak, Durmitor – Development land in the mountain resort for cottages Construction land i…
Plot of land in Moticki gaj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Moticki gaj, Montenegro
49 610 m²
€ 1,000,000
Zabljak, Moticki Gaj – Development land near national park Durmitor for sale Possibility to …
Plot of land in Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
2 551 m²
€ 28,000
Zabljak, Uskoci – First class property in an embrace of nature at the mountain area The plot…
Plot of land in Mezdo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mezdo, Montenegro
910 m²
€ 91,000
The attractive plot is located in Tepacko Polje, at around 50 meters away from the main road…
Plot of land in Zabljak, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 572,000
The code of the object is 1.27.15.3560The section on the Tara skonet For sale, a plot on Tar…
