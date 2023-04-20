Lands for sale in Žabljak Municipality, Montenegro

Montenegro
19 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 11,200
Land near Zabljak Plot of land with all communications. The area of the plot is 400m2. Abo…
Plot of land
Bosaca, Montenegro
851 m²
€ 15
Zabljak, Savin Kuk – Non-urbanized plots for sale Two plots for sale in Zabljak near the Sav…
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
17 140 m²
€ 350,000
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
6 327 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 75,000
I sell a land plot in Zabljak. The site is urbanized, there are all necessary communication…
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
300 m²
€ 7,500
Land plots near Zabljak Land plots are located in Pošćenski Kraj. Great view of the …
Plot of land
Razvrsje, Montenegro
1 825 m²
€ 100,000
The urbanized plot of 1825m2 is located in the idyllic area of Žabljak, in theMotički Gajset…
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 236,000
Zabljak - the center of Montenegrin winter tourism. Like a location with extraordinary beaut…
Plot of land
Razvrsje, Montenegro
1 400 m²
€ 55
Zabljak, Razvrsje – Four urbanized plots for the construction of cottages Four urban plots.…
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
3 830 m²
€ 75,000
Zabljak, Virak – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk This plot is in the shape of a triangle is lo…
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
3 360 m²
€ 79,000
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land at the foot of Savin Kuk for sale Land for sale in Pasina Voda, …
Plot of land
Pasina voda, Montenegro
1 806 m²
€ 16,000
Zabljak, Pasina Voda – Land near the Ethno village Sljeme. Special offer! This land with a f…
Plot of land
Virak, Montenegro
5 300 m²
€ 25
Zabljak, Virak – Land for construction of a tourist resort with bungalows Great plot with tw…
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
30 000 m²
€ 300,000
Zabljak, Podkonj – Large non-urbanized land plot for sale This land plot is located on the w…
Plot of land
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
20 000 m²
€ 60
Zabljak, Durmitor – Development land in the mountain resort for cottages Construction land i…
Plot of land
Moticki gaj, Montenegro
49 610 m²
€ 1,000,000
Zabljak, Moticki Gaj – Development land near national park Durmitor for sale Possibility to …
Plot of land
Kovacka Dolina, Montenegro
2 551 m²
€ 28,000
Zabljak, Uskoci – First class property in an embrace of nature at the mountain area The plot…
Plot of land
Mezdo, Montenegro
910 m²
€ 91,000
The attractive plot is located in Tepacko Polje, at around 50 meters away from the main road…
Plot of land
Zabljak, Montenegro
€ 572,000
The code of the object is 1.27.15.3560The section on the Tara skonet For sale, a plot on Tar…
