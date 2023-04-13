Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Tivat, Montenegro

7 properties total found
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 412,000
Land in Tivat, with an area of 1030 m2. The property is sold immediately with the project. T…
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 129,000
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 240,000
Urbanized section on the first line in Krashichi. Land area is 270m2. Communications: road, …
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 79,000
A magnificent urbanized plot of land to build a house 50 metres from the sea, with panoramic…
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 907 m²
€ 286,100
Development plot in Tivat with permission to build four buildings. Located one minute drive …
