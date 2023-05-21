Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Seaview Lands for Sale in Tivat Municipality, Montenegro
17 properties total found
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 999,000
Land on the first line in the village of Krasichi. There are all communications, it is possi…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
20 995 m²
€ 9,447,750
Tivat, Krasici – Land with a project of a 5 star hotel for sale on Lustica peninsula Located…
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 412,000
Land in Tivat, with an area of 1030 m2. The property is sold immediately with the project. T…
Plot of land
Lepetane, Montenegro
1 332 m²
€ 250,000
PARTICIPANT 1332 M2 IN CAMENARI, 80 METERS BEFO…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 129,000
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 240,000
Urbanized section on the first line in Krashichi. Land area is 270m2. Communications: road, …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 79,000
A magnificent urbanized plot of land to build a house 50 metres from the sea, with panoramic…
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 550,000
The plot, which is located in the suburbs of Tivata, Krashichi village, is for sale. The are…
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 5,207,500
An urbanized land plot with an area of 10,415 square meters, located in the area of Krashich…
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
7 119 m²
€ 1,100,000
Prime location beachfront development land – Tivat, Lustica peninsula This waterftont deve…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 907 m²
€ 286,100
Development plot in Tivat with permission to build four buildings. Located one minute drive …
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
5 500 m²
Price on request
Tivat, Krasici – Urban plot in the seafront in Lustica for sale A beautiful land area of abo…
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
10 415 m²
€ 5,207,500
Urbanized land area of 10,415 sq.m., located in the area of Krasichi, Boca Kotorsk…
