Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Tivat Municipality
Tivat
Lands for sale in Tivat, Montenegro
Clear all
37 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Urbanized area with panoramic views of the Gulf of Tivat. Porto Montenegro's famous resident…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 150,000
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 450,000
An urbanized plot for sale in Tivat with a picturesque panoramic view, including Porto Monte…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
705 m²
€ 235,000
Land for sale in Tivat, in the suburbs of Selanovo. The total area of the plot is 705m2. The…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
528 m²
€ 95,000
The Tivat site is a rectangular plot of land with an area of 528 square meters. It is locate…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 011 m²
€ 200,000
Land for sale in Radovichi, near the city of Tivat. The total area of the plot is 1011m2. Ur…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
6 137 m²
€ 1,800,000
NUM 633 Sale of land with total area of 6137 m2, at only 15 m away from the sea in the …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
123 000 m²
€ 850,000
NUM 1520 Land for sale in the area of Lepetani, 300 m from the sea. The total land area is…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
452 m²
€ 56,000
NUM 1068 Land for sale located on the outskirts of Tivat, Krasici village. The plot size …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 554 m²
€ 135,000
NUM 1825 Large plot with sea view for sale. The land is located in the district of Kavac, …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
274 m²
€ 39,000
NUM 1882 Land plot for sale in Krasici, Tivat. There is a possibility of construction o…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 258 m²
€ 170,000
NUM 2102 Urbanized land for sale with area 1258 m2. The plot is located in Mrcevac, Tiv…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
10 415 m²
€ 1,420,000
NUM 2279 Land for sale area of 10415 m2. The site is located in Montenegro in the area Kr…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
635 m²
€ 85,000
NUM 2277 Plot for sale in the area of Radovici, just a kilometer from the famous san…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
984 m²
€ 280,000
NUM 2216 Plot for sale just 50 m from the sea in the village of Goshichi, Tivat district.…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
1 789 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 3305 Land for sale in the area of Djurasevici. The plot has an area of 1789m2. A…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
507 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 3366 Plot for sale in the village Krasici near the city of Tivat. The plot has …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
7 760 m²
€ 300,000
FAVORABLE PARTICIPANT 7760 M2 IN TIVATE FOR 300…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Bogisici, Montenegro
1 666 m²
€ 893,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a beautiful sea view in Blue Horizon, near Tivat …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
9 000 m²
€ 1,500,000
Beautiful authentic traditional Mediterranean household with splendid sea view and situated …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
216 m²
€ 425,000
Excellent house in need of renovationfor saleon the waterfront in Donja Lastva, with beautif…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
6 184 m²
€ 619,000
Urbanized plot for sale on a great location with beautiful sea views in the village of Kavač…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
477 m²
€ 430,000
House for reconstruction with plot for sale in a quiet place Donja Lastva, Tivat.This house …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 412,000
Land in Tivat, with an area of 1030 m2. The property is sold immediately with the project. T…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 129,000
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 110,000
The urbanized plot of 676 m2 is located in the area of Tomicici, Tivat. Electricity, water, …
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 145,000
The plot has 435 m2. Gross building area (GBA) 335m2, foundation of the building up to 168m2…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 142,000
The urbanized plot is located in Seljanovo, 700 meters from the sea. The area of the plot is…
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Show next 30 properties
1
2
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map