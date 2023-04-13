Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Budva Municipality
Sveti Stefan
Seaview Lands for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
1 850 m²
€ 203,500
Budva, Blizikuce – Land with planning for two houses This land with a great sea view is loca…
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
€ 1,039,500
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 200 m²
€ 670,000
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
3 700 m²
€ 850,000
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
8 960 m²
€ 3,500,000
An excellent plot of land for the construction of a residential complex with a high developm…
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
16 974 m²
€ 1,867,140
Urbanized plot of 16,974 m ² ( 170 hundred.) for the implementation of the investment projec…
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 130,000
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 515 m²
Price on request
Budva, Blizikuce – Prime location land for the villa/apartment complex development This is p…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 427 m²
Price on request
Budva, Rezevici – Land for a house near the sea This land plot is located in Drobni Pijesak…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
€ 350,000
A large, urbanized country is for sale in Becici. A total area of 1461 m2. Water, electricit…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
€ 86,700
Budva, Blizikuce – Urbanized plots for sale with amazing views This land is located in Bli…
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
815 m²
€ 132,000
Budva, Kuljace – Land with planning permission with sea view for sale Urbanized plot with pa…
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
332 m²
€ 135,000
Budva, Kamenovo – Land with planning permission in a walking distance to the sea Urbanized l…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 044 m²
€ 230,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for a house near Drobni Pijesak Nicely located land with a …
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
748 m²
€ 249,000
Budva, Rijeka Rezevici – Urbanized land for sale This land is located 120 meters from the se…
Plot of land
Marovici, Montenegro
€ 789,500
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 910 m²
€ 260,000
The total area of permitted construction is 2910 sq.m. Documents prepared for sale.
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
€ 660,000
Budvan Riviera, the village of Rijeka Rezhevichi. Plot for luxury construction. All com…
