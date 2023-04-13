Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Budva Municipality
  4. Sveti Stefan

Mountain View Lands for Sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Plot of landin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 95,000
THE PRICE IS REDUCED! Unique location of the parcel! Close is a village above Saint Stephen …
Plot of landin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 1,058,400
The magnificent land plot is and locateded in the settlement of Kulyache and to Budva of …
Realting.com
Go