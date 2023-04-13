Montenegro
91 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
5 028 m²
Price on request
NUM 5182 Plot for sale in Kuljace. An excellent opportunity for investors who want to develo…
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
Land for sale in the area of Budva, Crvena Glavitsa, 300 meters from the sea with direct sea…
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
NUM 5002 Land for sale in the Budva region, Crvena na Glavica, 300 meters from the sea with …
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 155,000
We offer you an urbanized area of 322 m2 located in Kamenovo. Water and electricity on the s…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 798 m²
€ 324,000
NUM 844
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
8 667 m²
€ 2,253,000
NUM 2733 Plot for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. The plot with a tot…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 753 m²
€ 810,000
NUM 4035 Plots for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plots are from 120m2 to 2,625m2, and ha…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 270,000
NUM 3980 Land for sale with a beautiful sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot has 1,200m2…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 185 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 4073 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of 1,1…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 850 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 4087 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of 1,…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 096 m²
€ 680,000
NUM 3569 Plot with an area of 6096 m2 for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot offers a bre…
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
4 095 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 175,000
Object code - 1.30.15.10465 Land for sale in Kamenovo, Budvan Riviera. The plot area – 322 m…
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a sea view in Podličak, a quiet part of Budva, ju…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
5 390 m²
€ 1,886,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Large plot with a sea view Location: Bečići, BudvaBečići is…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
627 m²
€ 220,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a limited sea view in Becici, Budva.Total size of…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
1 488 m²
€ 521,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plots with a stunning sea view in Becici, quiet village nea…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 595,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with a stunning sea view Location: Bečići, BudvaBečić…
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
182 m²
€ 65,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a great sea view in Becici, just 800m away from t…
