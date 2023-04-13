Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

91 property total found
Plot of landin Kuljace, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
5 028 m²
Price on request
NUM 5182 Plot for sale in Kuljace. An excellent opportunity for investors who want to develo…
Plot of landin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
Land for sale in the area of Budva, Crvena Glavitsa, 300 meters from the sea with direct sea…
Plot of landin Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Sveti Stefan, Montenegro
17 939 m²
€ 4,710,000
NUM 5002 Land for sale in the Budva region, Crvena na Glavica, 300 meters from the sea with …
Plot of landin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 155,000
We offer you an urbanized area of 322 m2 located in Kamenovo. Water and electricity on the s…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 700,000
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of landin Rustovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 798 m²
€ 324,000
NUM 844
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
8 667 m²
€ 2,253,000
NUM 2733 Plot for sale in the area of Becici, near the town of Budva. The plot with a tot…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
4 753 m²
€ 810,000
NUM 4035 Plots for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plots are from 120m2 to 2,625m2, and ha…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 200 m²
€ 270,000
NUM 3980 Land for sale with a beautiful sea view in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot has 1,200m2…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 185 m²
€ 140,000
NUM 4073 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of ​​1,1…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 850 m²
€ 220,000
NUM 4087 Land for sale in Blizikuce with sea view. The plot has a total area of ​​1,…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
6 096 m²
€ 680,000
NUM 3569 Plot with an area of 6096 m2 for sale in Blizikuce, Budva. The plot offers a bre…
Plot of landin Kuljace, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kuljace, Montenegro
4 095 m²
€ 200,000
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Milocer, Montenegro
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Milocer, Montenegro
Plot of land
Milocer, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Kamenovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Kamenovo, Montenegro
€ 175,000
Object code - 1.30.15.10465 Land for sale in Kamenovo, Budvan Riviera. The plot area – 322 m…
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a sea view in Podličak, a quiet part of Budva, ju…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
5 390 m²
€ 1,886,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Large plot with a sea view Location: Bečići, BudvaBečići is…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
627 m²
€ 220,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a limited sea view in Becici, Budva.Total size of…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
1 488 m²
€ 521,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plots with a stunning sea view in Becici, quiet village nea…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 595,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with a stunning sea view Location: Bečići, BudvaBečić…
Plot of landin Becici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Becici, Montenegro
182 m²
€ 65,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with a great sea view in Becici, just 800m away from t…
