Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Bar Municipality
  4. Stari Bar

Lands for sale in Stari Bar, Montenegro

2 properties total found
Plot of land in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stari Bar, Montenegro
14 443 m²
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Stari Bar, Montenegro
Plot of land
Stari Bar, Montenegro
2 363 m²
€ 259,930
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir