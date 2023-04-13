Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Montenegro
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Seaview Lands for Sale in Montenegro
Clear all
261 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 220,000
The area of the plot is 3000 sq.m, of which 500 sq.m are urbanized House construction allowe…
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 108 m²
€ 750
Budva, Perazica Do – Development land near the sea with a great view for two villas A plot o…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of land
Glavaticici, Montenegro
2 216 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 032 m²
€ 441,280
Plot of land
Krimovice, Montenegro
3 079 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of land
Mojdez, Montenegro
4 261 m²
€ 228,350
Plot of land
Morinj, Montenegro
1 876 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 1,079,450
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Plot in Biela with a total area of 11551 sq.m. Consists of 10 cadastral units, 9 of which ar…
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 999,000
Land on the first line in the village of Krasichi. There are all communications, it is possi…
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Location: Montenegro, Budvan Riviera Kulyache district, Chelobrdo village. 5200 sqm. 3 km fr…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 590,000
The country is located in the first zone above the coast of Stoliv, 6 km from Tivat and 8 km…
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 230,000
Urban plot for sale in Prchan, in Boko-Kotor Bay. The site has an area of 561 m2 and is 200 …
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
9
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map