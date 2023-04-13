Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Lands for Sale in Montenegro

261 property total found
Plot of landin Montenegro, Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 200,000
Plot of landin Montenegro, Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 220,000
The area of the plot is 3000 sq.m, of which 500 sq.m are urbanized House construction allowe…
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
500 m²
€ 400
The site is located in an urban location on the Bar Riviera 1 line from the beach, next doo…
Plot of landin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 108 m²
€ 750
Budva, Perazica Do – Development land near the sea with a great view for two villas A plot o…
Plot of landin Trojica, Montenegro
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Plot of landin Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
Plot of land
Zelenika-Kuti, Montenegro
5 400 m²
€ 220,000
Plot of landin Glavaticici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Glavaticici, Montenegro
2 216 m²
€ 250,000
Plot of landin Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of landin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
11 032 m²
€ 441,280
Plot of landin Krimovice, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krimovice, Montenegro
3 079 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of landin Przno, Montenegro
Plot of land
Przno, Montenegro
1 813 m²
€ 635,000
Plot of landin Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Katun-Rezevici, Montenegro
1 700 m²
€ 340,000
Plot of landin Mojdez, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mojdez, Montenegro
4 261 m²
€ 228,350
Plot of landin Morinj, Montenegro
Plot of land
Morinj, Montenegro
1 876 m²
€ 300,000
Plot of landin Budva, Montenegro
Plot of land
Budva, Montenegro
2 665 m²
€ 7,500,000
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
2 527 m²
€ 308,000
Budva, Rezevici – Urbanized land for the construction of a hotel and a villa for sale The pl…
Plot of landin Herceg Novi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Herceg Novi, Montenegro
€ 1,079,450
Plot of landin Mrkovi, Montenegro
Plot of land
Mrkovi, Montenegro
200 m²
Price on request
Plot of landin Bijela, Montenegro
Plot of land
Bijela, Montenegro
€ 1,300,000
Plot in Biela with a total area of 11551 sq.m. Consists of 10 cadastral units, 9 of which ar…
Plot of landin Krasici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Krasici, Montenegro
€ 999,000
Land on the first line in the village of Krasichi. There are all communications, it is possi…
Plot of landin Rustovo, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rustovo, Montenegro
4 700 m²
€ 1,100,000
Budva, Tudorovici – Land with construction permit for sale This land is located in 7 km from…
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
1 560 m²
€ 390,000
Budva, Blizikuce – Development land for sale with construction permit for 4 houses This urba…
Plot of landin Montenegro, Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 400,000
Location: Montenegro, Budvan Riviera Kulyache district, Chelobrdo village. 5200 sqm. 3 km fr…
Plot of landin Montenegro, Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 590,000
The country is located in the first zone above the coast of Stoliv, 6 km from Tivat and 8 km…
Plot of landin Montenegro, Montenegro
Plot of land
Montenegro, Montenegro
€ 230,000
Urban plot for sale in Prchan, in Boko-Kotor Bay. The site has an area of 561 m2 and is 200 …
Plot of landin Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Blizikuce, Montenegro
Plot of land
Blizikuce, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Tivat, Montenegro
Plot of land
Tivat, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Radovici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Radovici, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of landin Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Plot of land
Rijeka-Rezevici, Montenegro
Price on request
