Lands for sale in Risan, Montenegro

Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 290,000
Plot consists of two cadastral plots with a total area of 1132 m2. On the plot there is a ru…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 46,000
The plot is located in the village of Donje Ledenice, above Risan, 15 km from the sea Quiet …
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
181 m²
€ 350,000
An authentic house in need of renovation is situated in the center of Risan, just a short wa…
Plot of land in Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 737 m²
€ 1,070,000
NUM 1043 The plot with an area 4737 m2, is located about 200m from the sea, with a beau…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
7 541 m²
€ 755,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized land in Risan, Kotor.The area of the plotis 7541 …
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 735 m²
€ 610,000
Investment plot with sea view for sale in Risan, Bay of Kotor - Montenegro.This plot has tot…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
3 279 m²
€ 330,000
Interesting property for sale in Risan, Montenegro benefits of a wonderful sea view.It consi…
Plot of land in Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot in the village of Lipci, Bay of Kotor.Beach vicinity, …
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 753 m²
Price on request
Big investment plot with stunning sea views for sale in Risan, near Kotor and Perast - Monte…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 383 m²
€ 110,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with an authentic Mediterranean house situated about …
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 723 m²
€ 372,000
Land for sale with a beautiful unobstructed panoramic view of the Risan Bay.The plot is surr…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 40,000
Urbanized landplot situated on the elevated position with fantastic sea-view. Road, electric…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
425 m²
€ 45,000
The plot has an even shape and landscape, direc…
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 88,000
Plot of land in Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
€ 180,000
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of land in Risan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 3,071,100
A land plot with a total area of 10237 sq.m. is offered for sale. The site is located in the…
Plot of land in Lipci, Montenegro
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
2 200 m²
€ 220,000
Kotor, Lipci – Development land in the secluded area near the sea for sale This lovely land …
