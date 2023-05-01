Montenegro
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Montenegro
New houses in Montenegro
All new buildings in Montenegro
20
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Montenegro
Residential
Apartment in Montenegro
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House in Montenegro
Villa
Townhouse
Land in Montenegro
Luxury Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Commercial
All commercial properties in Montenegro
Restaurant
Hotel
Office
Revenue house
Investment
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Montenegro
Find an Agent in Montenegro
Real estate agencies in Montenegro
Agents in Montenegro
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Tags:
Land area:
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Risan
Lands for sale in Risan, Montenegro
Clear all
21 property total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
By rating
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 290,000
Plot consists of two cadastral plots with a total area of 1132 m2. On the plot there is a ru…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 46,000
The plot is located in the village of Donje Ledenice, above Risan, 15 km from the sea Quiet …
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
181 m²
€ 350,000
An authentic house in need of renovation is situated in the center of Risan, just a short wa…
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 737 m²
€ 1,070,000
NUM 1043 The plot with an area 4737 m2, is located about 200m from the sea, with a beau…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
7 541 m²
€ 755,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Urbanized land in Risan, Kotor.The area of the plotis 7541 …
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
4 735 m²
€ 610,000
Investment plot with sea view for sale in Risan, Bay of Kotor - Montenegro.This plot has tot…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
3 279 m²
€ 330,000
Interesting property for sale in Risan, Montenegro benefits of a wonderful sea view.It consi…
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
7 010 m²
€ 1,402,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot in the village of Lipci, Bay of Kotor.Beach vicinity, …
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 753 m²
Price on request
Big investment plot with stunning sea views for sale in Risan, near Kotor and Perast - Monte…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 383 m²
€ 110,000
Property for sale in Montenegro - Plot with an authentic Mediterranean house situated about …
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
1 723 m²
€ 372,000
Land for sale with a beautiful unobstructed panoramic view of the Risan Bay.The plot is surr…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 40,000
Urbanized landplot situated on the elevated position with fantastic sea-view. Road, electric…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
425 m²
€ 45,000
The plot has an even shape and landscape, direc…
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 300,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 88,000
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
€ 180,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 250,000
Plot of land
Risan, Montenegro
€ 3,071,100
A land plot with a total area of 10237 sq.m. is offered for sale. The site is located in the…
Plot of land
Lipci, Montenegro
2 200 m²
€ 220,000
Kotor, Lipci – Development land in the secluded area near the sea for sale This lovely land …
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map