Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Herceg Novi
  4. Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin

Lands for sale in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro

10 properties total found
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
539 m²
€ 75,000
NUM 1978 In the village of Igalo, Sutorina area, plot for sale about 6 kilometers from …
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
558 m²
€ 137,000
NUM 3566 Plot for sale in Topla, Herceg Novi. The plot with an area 558 m2 is locate…
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Suscepan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Suscepan, Montenegro
600 m²
€ 78,000
Urbanized plot of land with sea views for sale in Mojdez, Herceg Novi - Montenegro.The plot …
Plot of land in Ratisevina, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina, Montenegro
1 065 m²
€ 95,850
Large plot with beautiful sea views for sale in Ratisevina, a peaceful village about 20 minu…
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 125,000
Land for sale for development in the Topla region, near the city of Herceg Novi, 950 meters …
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 650,000
Land is for sale in the resort village of Nivice, near the town of Herceg Novi. The area of …
Plot of land in Suscepan, Montenegro
Plot of land
Suscepan, Montenegro
€ 80,000
An urbanized, land plot for development in the city of Herzeg Novi with a building permit is…
Plot of land in Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
Plot of land
Ratisevina-Suscepan-Trebesin, Montenegro
€ 120,000
the code of an object - 2.20.15.1471 of a hertseg-nova. topla. a plot of land of 830m2.…
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir