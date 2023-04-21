Montenegro
Realting.com
Montenegro
Kotor Municipality
Prcanj
Lands for sale in Prcanj, Montenegro
41 property total found
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
608 m²
€ 231,000
The urbanized plot, with a total area of 608m2, is located in Prčnj, only 60m from the sea.A…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 800,000
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
562 m²
€ 225,000
The plot has a total area of 562 m2 and is located in an excellent location, on Muo, and is …
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
1 019 m²
€ 200,000
House for renovation with views of the Tivat Bay, in the settlement of Kavač, Kotor.This hou…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 171 m²
€ 570,000
NUM 4794 Two plots of land are for sale near the city of Kotor, more precisely in the to…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 171 m²
€ 570,000
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
4 400 m²
€ 145,000
NUM 3492 Land for sale in Kavč, near the city of Kotor with UTU conditions. The tot…
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
€ 1,500,000
Object code - 1.26.15.10582 Land for sale - Kotor, Muo 1632 m2 1.500.000 Euro ( is a UNES…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
1 053 m²
Price on request
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
960 m²
€ 260,000
Plotwith a beautiful view of the Boka Bayin Stoliv, Kotor.About the property:The plot is loc…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
7 627 m²
€ 376,312
Property for sale in Montenegro - Big plot for sale in the village of Kavac, near Kotor, Mo…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 326 m²
€ 1,400,000
Excellent investment plot with three objects for saleonly 50 m from the sea in the charming …
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 000 m²
€ 640,000
A bigplot of land on the first line to the sea for salein Stoliv, Kotor, Montenegro.The plot…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
1 500 m²
Price on request
Property for sale in Montenegro -Plot with stunning sea viewLocation: Kavac, KotorMediterran…
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
923 m²
€ 166,140
Land plot with beautiful sea view for sale, situated only 50m awayin Muo, peaceful coastal v…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
2 836 m²
Price on request
Plotfor sale with a beautiful view of the BokaBay and in a great location in the small place…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
4 310 m²
€ 862,000
Land for sale with a permanent view of the bay, in a great location in the coastal village o…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
751 m²
€ 295,000
Plot for sale overlooking the bay and in a great location in the coastal village of Stoliv, …
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
2 100 m²
€ 110,000
Property for sale in Montenegro -Beautiful land with a sea and mountainview in Bogdasici, pe…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
680 m²
€ 536,000
The house is located on the first line in Stoliv and needs renovation.On a plot of 680m2, th…
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
2 604 m²
€ 320,000
Plot in Kavač, 5 km from the Old Town of Kotor and 5 km from Tivat. The plot has urban and t…
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
€ 935,000
Landplot situated in Kavac, with fantastic view to the sea. It is urbanized and there is a c…
Plot of land
Kavac, Montenegro
2 600 m²
€ 130,000
Urbanized landplot situated in the outskirts of Kavac with fantastic sea-view. Plot is situa…
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
Price on request
Plot of land
Trojica, Montenegro
€ 119,000
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
€ 107,700
Plot of land
Prcanj, Montenegro
€ 180,000
Plot of land
Muo, Montenegro
€ 126,000
Plot of 572 m2 with an old stone house of 46 m2 for restoration for sale. Urban technical co…
